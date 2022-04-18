Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided birding hike on May 2 at Crowder State Park

Learn about birds and birding when the Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri State Parks offer a free guided birding hike from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 2, at Crowder State Park near Trenton.

Varied ecological habitats make northwest Missouri a good place to see a variety of birds on a single hike. The park has four trails, most rated moderate in hiking difficulty. They pass through the forest, woodland, and bottomland habitats in loess soil hills with sandstone outcrops. Participants will be looking for both resident and migratory songbirds or raptors. The hike will be led by Adam Brandsgaard, an MDC conservation educator.

This birding hike is open to adults and youths ages 14 and older. Participants should dress for the weather and bring their own binoculars, snacks, and drinks. They may leave the hike at any time if they wish. COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Registration is required. To register, visit this link.