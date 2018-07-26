Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free dove hunting clinic at Locust Creek

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites youth to learn dove hunting basics at a free clinic and hunt on the opening weekend of the 2018 dove season.

The event, for kids ages 10-15, will begin at Locust Creek Conservation Area with a dove clinic on Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m. Participants will learn from experienced instructors about wildlife identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment and game care to increase success in the field. Then participants can enjoy a hunt on Saturday, Sept. 1. Participants must attend the clinic in order to join the Saturday hunt.

“Dove hunting is lots of fun for all ages, and is the kickoff for the fall hunting season,” said MDC Outdoor Skills Specialist Rob Garver. “Hanging out with friends and family in a sunflower field, harvesting doves is a favorite tradition for lots of bird hunters.”

The Friday clinic will teach youth to safely enjoy dove hunting and will provide an opportunity to learn about migratory birds and their habitat. Hands-on wingshooting practice will follow a short course on dove biology. Firearms are available if needed, and ammunition will be provided. Parents are welcome to join their child on the hunt.

The clinic and hunt will take place at the shop building at Locust Creek Conservation Area just west of Milan on River Road. Locust Creek Conservation Area offers more than 3,400 acres of bottomland and upland forest and woodland, cropland, grassland, wetland, and old field-type habitats.

