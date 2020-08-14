Missouri Department of Conservation to offer dove clinic and hunt in Macon County

The Missouri Department of Conservation has partnered with the Missouri Disabled Sportsmen to offer a dove clinic and hunt in Macon County for youth and mobility-impaired hunters.

The free event for disabled hunters and/or youth ages 11 to 17 years old will be held at the Atlanta Conservation Area on September 12th from 8 to 3 o’clock. The clinic will cover habitat and biology, wingshooting, rules, and regulations. Participants and mentors will try to harvest birds after the morning clinic.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will provide lunch for participants. Firearms and ammunition will be provided to those who need them. MDC and the Missouri Disabled Sportsmen will also provide experienced mentors and track chairs to assist mobility-impaired hunters. MDC’s track chairs are electric wheelchairs with treaded tracks to allow for control and stability.

Participants ages 16 to 65 must purchase a valid Missouri Small Game Hunting Permit before the dove hunt at the Atlanta Conservation Area. Permits are available at missouriconservation.org/permits. Participants born after January 1st, 1967 must have completed hunter education or purchase an Apprentice Hunter Authorization.

Hunters will need to provide their own blaze orange hat, vest, or jacket. They should also provide their own eye and ear protection and weather-appropriate clothing and footwear.

Participants are asked to practice physical distancing and wear masks when maintaining a six-foot distance is not possible.

More information on the dove clinic and hunt on September 12th can be found on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

