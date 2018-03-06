Missouri Department of Conservation to offer “Deer Spectacular” in Jamesport

Deer hunters can get their trophy antlers measured in the morning and learn how to grow big deer in the afternoon at the White-tailed Deer Spectacular on Saturday, March 24, in Jamesport. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting the free event at the A.V. Spillman Event Center, 308 Broadway.

The first event will be antler measuring 9 to 11:30 a.m. Representatives from Show-Me Big Bucks and the Boone and Crockett Club will score trophy antlers for honors by those organizations.

A white-tailed deer management workshop will be held 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Presenters will include: Jon McRoberts, a University of Missouri at Columbia researcher working on a major deer study in partnership with MDC; Kevyn Wiskirchen, MDC private lands deer biologist; Alex Foster of the Quality Deer Management Association, talking about predator population dynamics; and Dave Brothers, a Mercer County landowner who will talk about habitat management.

Participants are asked to register by March 21. For more information or to register, call Scott Roy at 660-359-5685, ext. 114, or call Nate Mechlin at 660-663-3703, ext. 133.

