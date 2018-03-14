Missouri Department of Conservation to offer burn workshop at Poosey Conservation Area

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free prescribed burn workshop 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 7, at the Poosey Conservation Area northwest of Chillicothe in Livingston County. This workshop will help property managers plan and execute prescribed burns to achieve forage or wildlife habitat goals for grasslands and woodlands.

MDC experts will discuss the history of fire on the landscape, prescribed fire benefits, timing burns to achieve goals, fire behavior, and planning a prescribed burn. Speakers will also discuss equipment, fire safety, organizing burn teams, and having prescribed fire scenarios. MDC staff can help connect property managers with resources such as equipment and current prescribed burn landowners associations. They will also provide burn plan assistance.

All materials, refreshments, and lunch will be provided for free. A demonstration burn will be after lunch that day if weather permits. If participating in the demonstration burn, wear heavy cotton clothing, leather boots, leather gloves, ball caps, and bandanna.

The workshop will be held at the Carlton House on the Poosey Area. From Chillicothe, individuals can travel nine and a half miles west of Highway 190, turn north on Route U four and a half miles, then turn east on LIV road 510. The driveway, on the north side of the road, is another mile east.

Registration is required by March 30th for the workshop. To register, contact Scott Roy at Trenton. The phone number is 660-359-5685, ext. 114.

