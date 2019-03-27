Missouri Department of Conservation to offer ammunition reloading workshop in Kirksville

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a workshop on the basics of reloading metallic ammunition cartridges April 8-9. The class will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the MDC Northeast Regional Office located at 3500 S. Baltimore St. in Kirksville.

Whether participants want to enjoy more time on the shooting range or develop a special load for their next hunt, this class will teach the basics. Participants will learn the basic equipment, materials, and techniques needed to reload ammunition and customize loads for their firearms. Experienced reloaders will demonstrate the process and then give participants hands-on experience reloading ammunition. All equipment and materials will be provided.

Participants must be at least 18-years old, or 14-17-years old if accompanied by an adult who also registers for the program. To attend, participants must register by Thursday, April 4, at the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

For more information, contact the MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville at (660) 785-2420.