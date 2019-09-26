Missouri Department of Conservation to host “Outdoor Fun Day” in Macon

The Missouri Department of Conservation, in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation, Whitetails Unlimited, Quail Forever, and Delta Waterfowl invites families to attend a day of FREE outdoor skills instruction at the Macon County Fairgrounds, 1305 S. Missouri St. in Macon.

This family outdoor fun day will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Activities will include shotgun shooting, pellet rifles, archery, fishing, outdoor cooking, treestand safety, and many other fun activities for kids of all ages.

“This is a great event for anyone who has ever considered learning about outdoor recreation, and outdoor safety,” said MDC Private Land Conservationist Ted Seiler. “Whether you’re brand new to the sports, or an experienced outdoorsman, there will be something you can learn. One of my favorite activities is shotgun shooting because everyone who tries it is taught firearms safety. Even if kids never get to shoot again, learning firearm safety can prevent a tragic accident in the future.”

This event is free, and lunch will be provided. For more information, contact Seiler at (660) 385-2616, ext. 118, or Ted.Seiler@mdc.mo.gov.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares