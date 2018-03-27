Missouri Department of Conservation to host Missouri Tree Farm Conference

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Forest and Woodland Association of Missouri will host the Missouri Tree Farm Conference in Kirksville next month.

The conference April 13th and 14th is open to Missouri landowners and others interested in learning more about the benefits of managing woodland areas on their properties and will focus on participation in the Tree Farm System, which is a national program for woodland owners committed to sustainably managing their forested property for wood, water, wildlife, and recreation.

The conference will feature a field tour of the property of 2017 Missouri Tree Farmers of the Year Garry Gordon and Elaine DeJovin. The tour will focus on hardwood management, timber harvesting, timber stand improvement, food plots, and prescribed fire. Gordon and DeJovin have managed their woods north of Kirksville for timber and wildlife for nearly 35 years. They have been in the Tree Farm System for 31 years and worked to improve the natural communities on their 142-acre property.

The Tree Farm Conference will be held rain or shine. There is a fee to attend, which covers the conference sessions, the field tour, a dinner banquet, and lunch.

Contact Coordinator Laurie Coleman at 573-353-6436 for more information or see the conference website for fees and registration.

