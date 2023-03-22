Missouri Department of Conservation to host free “Conservation Family Night” in Chillicothe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a free Conservation Family Night from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the Grand River Area Family YMCA in Chillicothe. This event will feature fun activities, nature exhibits, and a chance for visitors to talk with MDC biologists and conservation agents.

Cpl. Caleb Pryor and K-9 Waylon, a German shorthair pointer, will be on hand to greet visitors. Visitors will be able to learn and try outdoor skills such as target archery with help from MDC staff. MDC staff will have displays about tree stand safety and gear such as inflatable boats used in swift water rescues. Fur pelts will be displayed, and visitors can see a live native snake among the nature and conservation displays.

Many of the games and activities will be appropriate for ages 3 to 8, but all ages are welcome to attend and celebrate conservation, the outdoors, and the arrival of spring. Registration is not required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

The Grand River Area Family YMCA is at 1725 Locust St. For more information, call MDC’s Chillicothe Office at 660-646-6122, or contact Cpl. Caleb Pryor at [email protected].

