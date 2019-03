The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold an ice fishing event near Chillicothe.

The event will be at the Education pond near the Litton Ag Center building Tuesday, March 5th from 3 to 7 o’clock. MDC will allow participants to keep a stringer fish if they supply their own. Registration is not required.

More information on events sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation can be found on the event’s website, with information on the ice fishing even found HERE.