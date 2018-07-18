Missouri Department of Conservation to hold free fishing event at Fountain Grove Conservation Area

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free fishing event at the Fountain Grove Conservation Area in Linn and Livingston counties next week.

Veteran anglers and newcomers are welcome to attend the event at Pond 3 in the conservation area’s northwest section on the evening of July 24th from 5:30 to 8:30.

The Department of Conservation will provide fishing poles and worms as loaners. Those attending may bring their own fishing gear as well and staff will also be present to assist new anglers. No registration is required for the event.

Call the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Chillicothe office at 660-646-6122 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...