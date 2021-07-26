Missouri Department of Conservation to hold antler measuring event

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host an antler measuring event Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 5 pm to 9 pm.

The event will be held at the Missouri Department of Conservation building on the North Central Missouri fairgrounds. Certified measures with Show-Me Big Bucks and Boon and Crocket will be available to score your trophies and shed antlers for inclusion in the record books.

Antlers/skull plates or skulls must be clean or mounted. No raw skulls with hide or dried flesh will be accepted.

Related