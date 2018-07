The Missouri Department of Conservation will host an antler measuring event one night during the North Central Missouri Fair. This event is scheduled for Thursday, August 2nd from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Those scoring antlers will be from the Show Me Big Bucks and the Boone and Crocket Club organizations. Scoring will take place at the Missouri Department of Conservation building in the Rock Barn courtyard on the North Central Missouri Fairgrounds in Trenton.

