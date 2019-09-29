Missouri Department of Conservation to co-host free fur trapping clinic at Sumner

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Trappers Association will co-host a free furbearer trapping clinic for beginners on Saturday and Sunday, October 19 and 20, 2019, at the Habitat Flats hunting lodge near Sumner.

This clinic will teach newcomers to the fur trade the skills they need to trap furbearers and market pelts. Experienced members of the Missouri Trappers Association will teach participants about equipment, methods, trapping locations, regulations, and handling furs. Traps will be set after the introductory course, which begins at 8 a.m. on Oct. 19. Participants will check traps on Oct. 20 with help from the instructors.

If someone wants to become a trapper, or if they just want to learn what trapping is about, this clinic will provide skills and background information. Meals will be provided. Lodging in rooms at the Habitat Flats hunting lodge will also be provided.

Participants must pre-register by Oct. 15. To register, call Conservation Agent Clay Creech at 660-414-0416 or send an email to clay.creech@mdc.mo.gov.

For more information about trapping in Missouri, visit this section of the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares