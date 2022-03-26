Missouri Department of Conservation sets upcoming migratory game bird and waterfowl seasons

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at its March 25 meeting for upcoming 2022 migratory-game-bird-hunting seasons and 2022-2023 waterfowl-hunting seasons.

2022 MIGRATORY GAME BIRD HUNTING

Mourning Doves, Eurasian Collared Doves, and White-Winged Doves

Season: Sept. 1 through Nov. 29

Limits: 15 daily and 45 in possession combined total for all three species

Hours: One-half hour before sunrise to sunset

Sora and Virginia Rails

Season: Sept. 1 through Nov. 9

Limits: 25 daily and 75 in possession combined for both species

Hours: One-half hour before sunrise to sunset

Wilson’s (Common) Snipe

Season: Sept. 1 through Dec. 16

Limits: 8 daily and 24 in possession

Hours: One-half hour before sunrise to sunset

American Woodcock

Season: Oct. 15 through Nov. 28

Limits: 3 daily and 9 in possession

Hours: One-half hour before sunrise to sunset

2022-2023 WATERFOWL HUNTING

Teal

Season: Sept. 10-25

Limits: 6 daily and 18 in possession

Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Ducks

Season:

North Zone: Oct. 29 through Dec. 27

Middle Zone: Nov. 5 – 13 and Nov. 19 through Jan. 8, 2023

South Zone: Nov. 24 – 27 and Dec. 7 through Jan. 31, 2023

Bag Limit: 6 ducks daily with species restrictions of:

4 mallards (no more than 2 females)

2 scaup for first 45 days and 1 scaup for last 15 days

3 wood ducks

2 redheads

2 hooded mergansers

1 pintail

2 canvasbacks

2 black ducks

1 mottled duck

Possession Limit: Three times the daily bag or 18 total, varies by species

Hours: One-half hour before sunrise to sunset

Coots

Season: Same as duck season dates in the respective zones

Limits: 15 daily and 45 in possession

Hours: One-half hour before sunrise to sunset

Snow Geese (White and Blue Phases) and Ross’s Geese

Season: Nov. 11 through Feb. 6, 2023

Limits: 20 blue, snow, or Ross’s geese daily with no possession limit

Hours: One-half hour before sunrise to sunset

White-Fronted Geese

Season: Nov. 11 through Feb. 6, 2023

Limits: 2 daily and 6 in possession

Hours: One-half hour before sunrise to sunset

Canada Geese and Brant

Season: Oct. 1-9 and Nov. 11 – Feb. 6, 2023

Limits: 3 Canada geese and Brant in aggregate daily, 9 in possession

Hours: One-half hour before sunrise to sunset

Light Goose Conservation Order

Season: Feb. 7, 2023, through April 30, 2023

Limits: No daily or possession limits

Hours: One-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset

Methods: For the taking of blue, snow, and Ross’s geese, hunters may use shotguns capable of holding more than three shells and recorded or electronically amplified bird calls or sounds or imitations of bird calls or sounds.

YOUTH HUNTING DAYS

North Zone: Oct. 22 and 23

Middle Zone: Oct. 22 and 23

South Zone: Nov. 19 and 20

Limits: Same as during regular waterfowl season

Hours: Same as during regular waterfowl season

Requirements: Any person 15 years of age or younger may participate in youth waterfowl hunting days without a permit provided they are in the immediate presence of an adult 18 years of age or older. If the youth hunter is not certified in hunter education, the adult must have the required permits and have in his or her possession proof of hunter education unless exempt. The adult may not hunt ducks but may participate in other seasons that are open on youth hunting days.

FALCONRY SEASONS

Falconry Season for Doves

Season: Sept. 1 through Dec. 16

Limits: 3 daily and 9 in possession, singly, or in the aggregate (any ducks, coots, or mergansers taken by falconers must be included in these limits)

Hours: One-half hour before sunrise to sunset

Falconry Season for Ducks, Coots, and Mergansers

Season: Open during waterfowl seasons (teal, youth, and duck) and Feb. 10, 2023, through March 10, 2023

Limits: 3 daily and 9 in possession, singly, or in the aggregate during the regular duck-hunting seasons (including teal and youth seasons) and extended falconry seasons (any doves taken by falconers must be included in these limits)

Hours: Sunrise to sunset during the September teal season, one-half hour before sunrise to sunset during the remaining seasons

HUNTING ZONES

Waterfowl hunting in Missouri is divided into three zones: North, Middle, and South. For a map and more information, visit MDC online at this link or refer to MDC’s 2022-2023 Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest, available beginning in July where hunting permits are sold.

NONTOXIC SHOT REQUIREMENTS

Shells possessed or used while hunting waterfowl and coots statewide, and for other species, as designated by posting on public areas, must be loaded with material approved as nontoxic by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Get more information on nontoxic-shot requirements, allowed types, and conservation areas requiring use at this link.

Related