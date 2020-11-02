Missouri Department of Conservation reports more turkeys harvested this fall than in 2019

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that hunters checked 2,127 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season in October.

Top harvest counties were Greene with 70 birds harvested, Maries with 58, and Franklin with 55. This year’s total is 174 more turkeys than the total of 1,953 during the 2019 fall firearms season.

Putnam led the Green Hills counties with turkeys harvested last month at 28. Runners-up were Mercer and Livingston with 21 each and Harrison county at 20. Others with their turkey-kill include Sullivan at 14, Linn 13, Daviess 11, Grundy 9, and Caldwell at 6. Department of Conservation figures includes gobblers and hens – both adults and juveniles.

