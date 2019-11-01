Missouri Department of Conservation reports 1952 turkeys checked in during firearms season

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation indicates hunters checked 1,952 turkeys during the fall firearms turkey season October 1st through 31st.

Top harvest counties in the state were Crawford and Greene with 61 birds harvested in each.

In the Green Hills area, the top harvest counties were Harrison with 22 and Daviess with 20. Totals in the other Green Hills counties were Livingston with 17, Putnam 16, Linn 14, Mercer and Sullivan 13, Caldwell 7, and Grundy with 4. Hunters harvested 2,170 birds in Missouri during the 2018 fall firearms turkey season.

Fall archery turkey hunting started September 15th and continues through November 15, then resumes November 27th through January 15, 2020.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares