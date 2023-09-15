Missouri Department of Conservation offering hunter education skills session Sept. 25 in Carrolton

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a hunter education skills session for new hunters on Sept. 25 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Carrolton Fire Department, 710 Harvest Hills Drive in Carrollton. Registration is required.

Students must be 11 years old by the day of the class. Students also need to complete the knowledge session of the course prior to the skills session by doing the online portion or completing the student manual chapter review questions. Student manuals are available at the MDC office in Chillicothe, or from the MDC hunter education webpage. Contact the Chillicothe office at (660) 646-6122.

Seating is limited. Register with MDC online at this link for the skills session.

Related