The Missouri Department of Conservation offers several options for hunters to obtain the hunter education certification required for firearms hunting.

Four-hour hunter education skills sessions will be held this fall to teach firearm safety, hunting ethics, and basic hunting skills to anyone at least 11 years old.

Hunter education skills sessions to be held in the area include at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus of Trenton the night of October 17th from 5:30 to 9:30, Crossroads Christian Church of Macon October 19th from 8 o’clock to noon, Putnam County Middle School of Unionville October 19th from 8:30 to 12:30, Green City City Hall October 19th from 1 to 5 o’clock, and Braymer School the night of October 23rd from 5:30 to 9:30.

Other area hunter education skills classes will be held at the Dockery Park Building of Gallatin the night of October 24th from 5:30 to 9:30, Hale School October 26th from 8 o’clock to noon, Missouri Department of Conservation Northeast Regional Office of Kirksville October 26th from 8:30 to 12:30, Litton Ag Center of Chillicothe the night of October 28th from 5:30 to 9:30, and North Central Career Center of Bethany the night of October 30th from 6 to 10 o’clock.

Participants will present skills knowledge to the instructor following the classes and take a 35-question exam to complete certification. Before attending a skills session, participants must complete the knowledge portion of the class. This can be done through an interactive online class or through self-study at home using the Hunter Education Student Manual. Proof of completion of the knowledge portion must be presented at the skills session.

The Hunter Education certification can be completed entirely online for individuals at least 16 years old. The Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri’s hunter education program increases safety and skills afield.

The instruction teaches how firearms work, firearms safety, wildlife identification, and processing game harvested for cooking, wildlife conservation and management, and regulations and information unique to Missouri. The certificate is required for hunters born on or after January 1st, 1967.

Sign up for hunter education and skills classes on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

