Missouri Department of Conservation invites youth hunters on a mentored deer hunt during early youth firearms deer season

The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting youth deer hunters to a mentored hunt on Oct. 28-29 at Prairie Fork Conservation Area (CA) and Charles Green CA. This event coincides with the first weekend of the early youth portion of firearms deer season, which is also Oct. 28-29. The event is open to those aged 11-15 who qualify for the youth firearms season.

The free event is scheduled for Oct. 28-29.

On Saturday morning, participants will begin by visiting a local shooting range for target practice. Following the shooting range session, they are expected to deer hunt for the rest of the day or until they harvest a deer. The hunters will be positioned in pre-set ground blinds and will be accompanied by a guardian and an MDC mentor.

For those participants who haven’t completed a hunter education course, there will be an opportunity to do so on the Friday evening preceding the hunt. All hunters must purchase a youth hunting permit before the event. These permits can be acquired at this link.

Hunters need to dress appropriately for the weather since they’ll be spending an extended period outdoors. Checking the weather forecast and wearing multiple layers is recommended. To register for a mentored hunt, interested parties should contact the Conservation Educators listed below, as spots for this event are limited:

For hunts at Prairie Fork CA: Ethan Regan at [email protected] or 573-815-7901 ext. 2866

For hunts at Charles Green CA: Jenna Stiek at [email protected] or 573-815-7901 ext. 2886

Prairie Fork CA is situated at 4200 State Highway D in Callaway County, while Charles Green CA can be found at 5611 East Minor Hill Highway in Boone County.

