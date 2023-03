Missouri Department of Conservation hosts “Spring Wildflower Hike” on April 13 at Crowder State Park

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Spring blooms and birds will be featured when the Missouri Department of Conservation hosts a Spring Wildflower Hike from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at Crowder State Park near Trenton. Early spring is a good time to spot blooms and birds before the full emergence of summer foliage.

This hike will be on the park’s River Forks Trail. The moderate, 1.9-mile trail winds through hills with white oak and shagbark hickory trees. Wildflowers and ferns are prominent beneath the trees in spring. Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will lead the hike and answer any questions participants have about wildflower identification and ecology. Participants may want to bring wildflower guidebooks, plus binoculars are useful in watching migrating spring birds. They should also dress for weather conditions and bring their own water and snacks.

MDC’s Spring Wildflower Hike is open to participants ages 14 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit this link on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

(Photo by Preston Browning on Unsplash)

Related