Missouri Department of Conservation hosting free “Youth Outdoor Day” September 30 near Meadville

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a free Youth Outdoor Day from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Fountain Grove Conservation Area near Meadville. A variety of outdoor skills including waterfowl hunting will be featured, and conservation partners will have exhibits.

MDC will provide all necessary gear and will have targets set up for youths to try trap shooting, archery, and shooting pellet guns. Experts will demonstrate waterfowl hunting scenarios. Retrieving dogs will demonstrate their skills.

“There will be a duck calling contest, so bring your lanyards full of calls,” said Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator.

The event will include displays by a local fire department and the Missouri Highway Patrol. A free lunch and drinks will be provided at noon. Youth Outdoor Day is open to all ages, individuals, and families. Registration is not required.

For more information, contact Brandsgaard at [email protected]. To learn more about the Fountain Grove Conservation Area, visit this link.

