Missouri Department of Conservation has ADA compliant hunting blinds available

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that it has numerous hunting blinds available at its managed waterfowl hunting areas for waterfowl hunters with disabilities. The ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) blinds are available on a “first-call-first-reserved” basis.

ADA-qualified waterfowl hunters can reserve available blinds during two time periods — Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 15 and 16 – by calling 573-522-0175 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ADA-qualified hunters can request two additional hunt days during each time period. All applicants for waterfowl reservations must have their required permits to apply.

Available blinds are posted on this section of the MDC website. ADA-blind availability will be updated on Oct. 10 after the first time period.

Due to spring flooding, the following four MDC conservation areas will have limited ADA-blind availability:

Bob Brown: The ADA blind is closed for the season due to flood damage. The rest of the area will be open hunting with self-registration.

B.K. Leach: The ADA blind will be allocated Oct. 7-9 and then Oct. 15 and 16, if still available. The rest of the area will be open hunting with self-registration.

Marais Temps Claire: The ADA blind will be allocated Oct. 7-9 and then Oct. 15 and 16, if still available. The remainder of the area will be allocated through the in-season online draw and morning draw.

Columbia Bottom: The ADA blind will be allocated Oct. 7-9 and then Oct. 15 and 16, if still available. The remainder of the area will be allocated through the in-season online draw and morning draw.

MDC held its pre-season reservation period to apply for managed waterfowl hunts September 1-18 with results posted on October 1, 2019, online at the MDC website.

MDC is offering 50 percent of daily hunting positions for managed-hunt areas through online reservations. Of the 50 percent of spots through online reservations, half will be for pre-season applications and half will be allocated during a weekly in-season application period. The remaining 50 percent of spots will be held for hunters who participate in the daily morning drawing, called the “poor line.”

In-season weekly drawings will take place on Monday afternoons with a seven-day application period that opens the Tuesday before and closes the Monday of the draw at 3 p.m.

Successful applicants of both pre-season and in-season reservations will be notified of their pill numbers after the weekly in-season draw for their hunt date. This change will allow reservation holders to know before they leave their home if their randomly generated number will enable them to be one of the first, middle, or last parties to pick their hunting location. Only one member from each hunting party will be allowed to draw a number.

For more information on waterfowl reservations, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov and search Waterfowl Reservations, or the visit the MDC waterfowl reservation website.

Missouri residents and qualifying non-residents can apply online for a reservation to guarantee them an opportunity to hunt on a specific day on a specific area. Successful applicants will be notified via email or text message after the draw.

All applicants for waterfowl reservations must have their required permits to apply, and their Federal Duck Stamp to hunt. Residents and nonresidents can hunt with a reservation holder and hunting parties are limited to a maximum of four people.

Residents and nonresidents can also arrive at a managed waterfowl hunting area the morning they wish to hunt and wait in the poor line for the possibility of getting a hunting spot.

