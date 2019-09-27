Missouri Department of Conservation assists city of Bethany in improving area lakes

The Missouri Department of Conservation on September 20, 2019, presented the city of Bethany a check for $153,537 to help pay for improvements at North Bethany City Reservoir and Old Bethany City Lake.

Earlier, MDC provided a $23,305 grant for the projects. MDC reimburses up to 75 percent of project costs under the Community Assistance Program, which provides anglers close-to-home places to fish.

MDC administers boating access grants as part of the federal Sport Fish Restoration program. That program is within the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Bethany used the funds to help pay for the installation of a new floating dock, construction of a new parking area, improvements at two existing parking areas, renovation of a walkway and a fishing platform, and the replacement of two privies. The lakes are in Harrison County in northwest Missouri.

