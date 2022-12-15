Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October.

These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.

Missouri’s Northeast Region welcomes three new agents to the area:

Putnam County – Coming from Polk County, Agent Jake Myers is excited to become a Putnam County resident. Agent Myers grew up in the woods hiking, fishing, and kayaking. “Living this lifestyle instilled a sense of respect for nature in me,” Myers said. “That created a calling for me to do this job.” Agent Myers can be contacted via phone at (573) 673-0024 or by email at Coming from Polk County, Agent Jake Myers is excited to become a Putnam County resident. Agent Myers grew up in the woods hiking, fishing, and kayaking. “Living this lifestyle instilled a sense of respect for nature in me,” Myers said. “That created a calling for me to do this job.” Agent Myers can be contacted via phone at (573) 673-0024 or by email at [email protected]

Sullivan County – Sullivan County’s new agent, Katie Potter, was born and raised outside of Kirksville where she attended college at Truman State University. While there, she majored in Agriculture and minored in Environmental Studies. Agent Potter has known since she was in middle school that she wanted to be a conservation agent, and pursuant to that goal, she began working with MDC in March 2019. “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to pursue my dream career and make a difference in a county that is not only abundant with resources but also a place where my ancestors called home,” said Agent Potter. “Feel free to contact me with any of your conservation-related concerns at (573) 673-7588.” Agent Potter can also be reached via email at Sullivan County’s new agent, Katie Potter, was born and raised outside of Kirksville where she attended college at Truman State University. While there, she majored in Agriculture and minored in Environmental Studies. Agent Potter has known since she was in middle school that she wanted to be a conservation agent, and pursuant to that goal, she began working with MDC in March 2019. “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to pursue my dream career and make a difference in a county that is not only abundant with resources but also a place where my ancestors called home,” said Agent Potter. “Feel free to contact me with any of your conservation-related concerns at (573) 673-7588.” Agent Potter can also be reached via email at [email protected]

Ralls County – Agent Nick Freeman is making the move up north from Jackson, Missouri. Freeman attended Southeast Missouri State University and earned a degree in Ecology. Agent Freeman enjoys kayaking and fishing, and he is excited to be an agent as he wants to be involved with the community, help people with conservation issues, and protect the resources MDC manages. Agent Freeman can be contacted via email at Agent Nick Freeman is making the move up north from Jackson, Missouri. Freeman attended Southeast Missouri State University and earned a degree in Ecology. Agent Freeman enjoys kayaking and fishing, and he is excited to be an agent as he wants to be involved with the community, help people with conservation issues, and protect the resources MDC manages. Agent Freeman can be contacted via email at [email protected] or by phone at (573) 248-9383.

These new agents join 195 existing MDC agents in serving and protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife. To find a list of conservation agents by county, visit this link.

