Missouri Department of Conservation announces new agent for Mercer County

The Missouri Department of Conservation has appointed Dakota Sweeney as the new conservation agent for Mercer County. Originally from Carrollton in Carroll County, Sweeney is well-acquainted with rural Missouri and the operations of MDC. He is a Culver-Stockton College alumnus and has served MDC as a wildlife technician and crew leader in Livingston and Vernon counties.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the community in Mercer County,” Sweeney remarked. “I’ve found the people of the county to be very friendly and welcoming.”

Sweeney recently completed his training at MDC’s Conservation Agent Training Academy in Jefferson City. The training program provided the new agents with over 1,200 hours of instruction in areas such as criminal investigations, defensive tactics, firearms qualifications, and technical aspects of fish, forest, and wildlife management. The curriculum also encompassed legal studies, communication skills, education program conduct, and certifications in First Aid/First Responder and CPR.

He also harbors a deep passion for the outdoors.

“I grew up on a farm and have always loved hunting, fishing, trapping, and just being outdoors. I enjoy traveling and experiencing different outdoor activities. Spending time outdoors with family and friends is something I cherish.”

Agent Sweeney is available for contact at 660-953-0052 or via email at [email protected].