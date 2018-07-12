Missouri Department of Agriculture to host public listening session on industrial hemp

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, the Missouri Department of Agriculture will host a public listening session at which interested parties may share their input on the industrial hemp pilot program in Missouri. The public session will take place in the Nightingale Creek conference room at the Department of Natural Resources, 1101 Riverside Drive, Jefferson City, Mo., 65101.

HB 2034 exempts industrial hemp from the definition of marijuana and the list of controlled substances and creates an industrial hemp pilot program to be implemented by the Department of Agriculture.

Those wishing to comment must register to do so at least 24 hours in advance of the public listening session by completing the form at Agriculture.Mo.Gov. Comments must pertain to the following bill language:

The Missouri pilot program framework is structured into two parts:

Industrial hemp registration: Any grower or handler of industrial hemp must obtain a registration (license) from the Department of Agriculture.

Hemp seed production permit: Any grower or handler who produces hemp seed shall obtain an agricultural hemp seed production permit from the Department of Agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture will have the authority to promulgate rules to implement the pilot program.

The industrial hemp agricultural pilot program is designed to study the growth, cultivation, processing, feeding, and marketing of industrial hemp.

This listening session is designed to gather input the public may have to inform the Department as it develops regulations and begins to implement the pilot program.

Like this: Like Loading...