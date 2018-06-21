Missouri Department of Agriculture reminds Missouri farmers of Dicamba cutoff dates

The Missouri Department of Agriculture reminds all farmers and pesticide applicators across Missouri that, according to Missouri’s 24c label, all applications of ENGENIA, FEXAPAN, and XTENDIMAX for the 2018 growing season must come to a halt when any of the following apply:

Soybeans reach the first reproductive growth stage (R1 – first flower).

Wind is blowing in the direction of neighboring sensitive crops (ex. non-dicamba tolerant soybeans, vegetable and fruit crops, etc.).

Spraying cut-off dates have passed.

The Missouri 24c labels for ENGENIA, FEXAPAN and XTENDIMAX prohibit the use of these three products after June 10, 2018, in Southeast Missouri and after July 15, 2018, in all remaining Missouri counties. The Southeast Missouri counties listed on the 24c label are Butler, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Stoddard, and Scott.



It is a violation of state and federal law to use pesticides in a manner inconsistent with the directions, restrictions, and limitations found on the labels.

