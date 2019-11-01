Missouri Department of Agriculture releases proposed rules for industrial hemp program

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is working to establish regulations and procedures in advance of the 2020 industrial hemp growing season. As part of the rulemaking process, the Department is asking for public comment on the proposed industrial hemp rules, and citizens may submit their comments beginning today.

The proposed rules are currently available for review*, and comments may be submitted at https://agriculture.mo.gov/proposed-rules/ from November 1 – December 1, 2019, through the “Comment” button displayed for each rule. Missouri’s final rules will incorporate citizen feedback from the rulemaking process, as well as federal regulatory guidance.

On October 31, 2019, USDA officially published interim final rules for the federal industrial hemp program after a two-day preview. Individual state plans must comply with these rules in order to be approved. The federal rule text is available at https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/hemp. As a result, the Missouri Department of Agriculture must make significant changes to the state proposed rules published in the Missouri Register on November 1.

*When reviewing the proposed rules, be aware that [bracketed and italicized words] are proposed to be removed, bolded words are new or revised language, and unformatted words are retained from the original rule.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is working to establish regulations and procedures in advance of the 2020 industrial hemp growing season. As part of the rulemaking process, the Department is asking for public comment on the proposed industrial hemp rules, and citizens may submit their comments beginning today.

The proposed rules are currently available for review*, and comments may be submitted at https://agriculture.mo.gov/proposed-rules/ from November 1 – December 1, 2019, through the “Comment” button displayed for each rule. Missouri’s final rules will incorporate citizen feedback from the rulemaking process, as well as federal regulatory guidance.

NOTE: On October 31, 2019, USDA officially published interim final rules for the federal industrial hemp program after a two-day preview. Individual state plans must comply with these rules in order to be approved. The federal rule text is available at https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/hemp. As a result, the Missouri Department of Agriculture must make significant changes to the state proposed rules published in the Missouri Register on November 1.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares