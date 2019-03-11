Missouri Department of Agriculture opens entries for annual “Focus on Missouri Agriculture” photo contest

The Missouri Department of Agriculture today launched the 10th annual Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest, asking Missourians to share the unique stories and images of agriculture through photographs.

The contest, which runs through June 14, is an opportunity for amateur photographers across the state to submit their best images of Missouri agriculture. That image may take shape through a breathtaking farm landscape, an aerial shot of harvest, a farm tractor that has been in the family for years or a fun moment captured on a mobile device showcasing farm life.

“Our annual photo contest is one of the best ways for farmers and ranchers across Missouri to share their stories,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Showcasing the legacy of Missouri agriculture fits right into our reachMORE pillar here at the Department, and there is no better way to jumpstart the contest’s 10th year than to kick it off during National Agriculture Week.”

The Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest is open to Missouri’s amateur photographers of all ages. Participants may enter up to three photos in each of the six categories. The photo contest categories are Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, The Farmer’s Life, Pride of the Farm and Farm Selfie. Children’s Barnyard, a special category for budding photographers ages 12 and under, is back for the 10th annual contest as well.

Entries will be judged on visual impact, creativity, memorable content and image quality.

The contest offers prizes and many chances to win thanks to the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown program. A $25 Missouri Grown Market gift certificate will be awarded to the first place winner in each of the six categories. A Missouri Grown Market gift certificate, valued at $50, will be awarded to the Best of Show. Category winners and Best of Show will also receive professional canvas prints of their winning shot, provided by Missouri Grown.

Winners will be announced in early July, and winning images will be displayed during the Missouri State Fair in the Agriculture Building, Aug. 8-18, 2019.

To submit your photos, go to agriculture.mo.gov/focus and complete the online form. A complete list of rules and guidelines can be found on the same page. Photos submitted to the contest will be placed on the contest website and available on the department’s Flickr stream. Photos must be submitted by June 14.