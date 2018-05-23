Missouri Department of Agriculture issues critical stewardship reminder during Pesticide Stewardship Awareness Week

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced Pesticide Stewardship Awareness week through May 25, 2018, by reminding pesticide applicators of Missouri’s Special Local Need (24c) label restrictions for ENGENIA, XTENDIMAX, and FEXAPAN for the 2018 growing season. During Pesticide Stewardship Awareness Week, pesticide applicators will see an increased promotional effort by the Department to encourage pesticide stewardship practices and awareness.

The Missouri 24c labels for ENGENIA, EXTENDIMAX and FEXAPAN outline directions, restrictions and limitations that apply during burndown, preplant, planting, preemergence and postemergence (in-crop). Pesticide applicators must have the current Missouri 24c labels in their possession.

Certified pesticide applicators using these products on dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton will be required to follow all directions and restrictions found on Missouri’s 24c label, as well as all directions, restrictions, and limitations found on EPA’s Section 3 container label. It is a violation of state and federal law to use pesticides in a manner inconsistent with the directions, restrictions, and limitations found on the labels. All three Missouri 24c labels for these products have the same directions, restrictions and limitations as accepted by the Department, EPA and pesticide registrants in a collaborative approach.

“As we move into the growing season, it’s important that pesticide applicators remember that these labels are the law,” said Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Our team is reminding pesticide applicators that they must read both labels in their entirety before using these crop protection technologies and comply with the new restrictions in the field. Additionally, please remember it is illegal to use generic dicamba formulations over the top of dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton.”

According to the Missouri 24c labels for the 2018 growing season, to apply ENGENIA, XTENDIMAX, and FEXAPAN, applicators must abide by the following restrictions:

Restricted use pesticide (RUP) – These products are for sale and use only by certified pesticide applicators.

Training requirement – Prior to the purchase and/or use of these products, certified applicators must complete mandatory dicamba training provided by the University of Missouri. Training verification must be presented to the retail establishment, pesticide dealer or distributor upon taking possession of these products.

Dicamba notice of application – Certified applicators must complete the online Notice of Application form daily for each application made after the crop has emerged.

Application timing – These products cannot be applied before 7:30 a.m. or after 5:30 p.m. (to avoid the risk of temperature inversion).

Cut-off dates: No use of ENGENIA, XTENDIMAX or FEXAPAN will be allowed after June 10, 2018, in the following Southeast Missouri counties: Bollinger, Butler, Dunklin, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, and Stoddard. No use of ENGENIA, XTENDIMAX or FEXAPAN will be allowed after July 15, 2018, in all remaining Missouri counties.

The EPA Section 3 container label addresses specific directions, restrictions, and limitations for recordkeeping, wind speed, spraying near sensitive crops, buffer zones and spray system equipment clean-out.

The Department’s Pesticide Control Bureau license those who wish to apply restricted use pesticides as either a certified private applicator or certified commercial applicator. If you are a farmer or grower, you must obtain a certified private applicator license before applying any restricted use pesticides. If you are a pesticide applicator as part of a business or in exchange for a fee/other compensation, you must obtain a certified commercial applicator license before applying restricted use pesticides.

The Department of Agriculture created a collection of resources for pesticide applicators that include links to the current EPA Section 3 labels, Missouri 24c labels, online Dicamba Notice of Application form, information on how to obtain a certified private or certified commercial applicator license and auxin-specific training provided by the University of Missouri Extension. This information and more can be found online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov/dicamba.

