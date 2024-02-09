Missouri Department of Agriculture announces updated animal exhibition requirements

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has announced changes to animal health requirements for beef and swine exhibitors at fairs and exhibitions in Missouri.

Beef and swine exhibitors must provide a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI), completed by an accredited veterinarian within 30 days of the show. The CVI should list the shows where the animal will be exhibited during the 30-day time frame. A printed or electronic version of the CVI is acceptable.

In addition, beef and swine projects must be identified with an official form of identification. USDA provides guidance for the criteria and options for official identification ear tags.

Official identification options include:

An official National Uniform Eartagging System (NUES) tag Begins with the official state number 43 for Missouri. Allocated by USDA to accredited veterinarians.

An official Animal Identification Number (AIN) tag Consists of 15 digits, beginning with 840 for the United States. Visual or Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Available from the manufacturer.

A registration tattoo and registration papers from the appropriate breed association.

For unregistered swine, an ear notch accompanied with farm records.

“These rule changes are meant to reduce the risk of introducing disease into Missouri herds,” said Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg. “Veterinary observation before the show or exhibition will reduce the risk of diseased animals infecting healthy animals, which could then carry an illness back to the farm. Obtaining a CVI will help exhibitors establish a relationship with a local veterinarian if they do not already have a relationship.”

The CVI and animal identification requirements are already in place for sheep and goat exhibitors.

Exhibitors are encouraged to work with their local veterinarian, 4-H leader FFA advisor, or fair superintendents to ensure these new requirements are met before the fair or exhibition.

Fair leadership, 4-H leaders, or FFA advisors should contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health team with questions at (573) 751-3377 or [email protected].

For the full list of exhibition requirements, visit the Missouri Department of Agriculture website.

