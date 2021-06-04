Missouri Department of Agriculture announces 2021 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced that the Missouri Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is up and running for the summer.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services, the SFMNP assists low-income seniors in obtaining fresh, Missouri Grown produce and generates more than $200,000 for the farmers’ market community. Through the program, more than 4,100 households may benefit.

“We have focused on addressing food insecurity in creative ways and this is just one example of that work,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “By partnering with the state’s Area Agencies on Aging, we will unlock potential for Missouri agriculture. Our farmers’ markets offer a unique opportunity to not only benefit farmers but also to support the local economy.”

Low-income seniors in the Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, and Mid-Missouri regions can apply to receive vouchers that will allow them to purchase eligible foods from an authorized farmer at a Missouri farmers’ market. A total of up to 10 vouchers worth $5 each may be issued to each qualifying Missouri household. To identify the regions that contained the highest number of eligible citizens, the Department of Agriculture worked with the Missouri Department of Social Services.

To learn more about the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, click here.