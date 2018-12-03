Missouri Department of Agriculture accepting nominations for annual awards through December 7th

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is now accepting nominations for the Missouri Agriculture Awards. As part of the Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture in January, the Missouri Agriculture Awards will honor six individuals that strive to innovate their farm or ranch, give back to their communities, commit to land stewardship or stand as a great example for future generations.

Award categories include Missouri Agriculture Environmental Steward, Missouri Farm Innovation, Missouri Agriculture Education Leader, Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian, Missouri Agriculture Volunteer Award and the Missouri Agriculture Communicator.

“We all know the one agriculture leader in our lives who always goes above and beyond,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Those leaders are the heart and soul of Missouri agriculture and continue to inspire the next generation of agriculturalists.”

Nominations are due to the Department of Agriculture by Friday, Dec. 7. The winners will be recognized during the awards luncheon at the conference on Thursday, Jan. 10.

Missouri Agriculture Environmental Steward Award recognizes a Missouri producer who has shown great leadership and set an example of environmental stewardship, while also improving production and profitability. This award recognizes the extra effort and hard work producers contribute through soil management and health, animal agriculture advancements, nutrient loss reduction and conservation and improvement of the state’s land and its resources. Nominees will be judged on current methods as well as their position to meet future economic and business challenges.

Missouri Farm Innovation Award features a Missouri producer who has worked to develop innovative agricultural products or services on their operation through on-farm efficiency efforts, progressive management practices, production technologies and/or marketing approaches. Nominees will be judged on current methods as well as their position to meet future economic and business challenges.

Missouri Agriculture Education Leader Award will highlight an educator or advisor in the Missouri school system who emphasizes the importance of agricultural education to our state’s youth while also advising them on becoming future leaders in the industry. This award recognizes teachers, advisors, and leaders in primary, secondary and higher education systems. Nominees will be judged on the overall impact they have on upcoming youth in the agriculture system.

Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian Award will highlight a Missouri food animal veterinarian who has shown expertise in veterinary care for the large animal/food production industry through surveillance for FAD and emerging diseases, someone who has demonstrated best practices for animal health and care and has led in innovative practices regarding the health and well-being of large animals.

Missouri Ag Volunteer Award will highlight a true champion for Missouri agriculture who has dedicated his or her time to volunteering on behalf of Missouri agriculture through community involvement and leadership. This award recognizes those who are doing their part to better the industry by sharing agriculture’s story, encouraging youth involvement, enhancing the community in which they live and giving of their valuable time.

Missouri Agriculture Communicator will highlight a Missouri agriculture communicator who has made a commitment to farmers and ranchers by telling their stories. From their rural communities to statewide and even national audiences, this individual has brought attention to issues in the agriculture industry. This award recognizes those who are advocating for agriculture while remaining transparent and objective.

Nominations may be submitted by any organization, group or individual on behalf of a Missouri farmer and must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018. To nominate a leader for one of the awards, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/awards to download and submit the nomination form.

Completed nomination forms may be submitted in three ways: (1) through an online form at Agriculture.Mo.Gov/awards, (2) emailed to [email protected] (subject line: Award Nomination), or (3) mailed to the Missouri Department of Agriculture – Awards Nomination at 1616 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City, MO, 65109.