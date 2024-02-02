Missouri Democrats start mail-ballot requests for presidential primary

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Democratic Party announces the opening of the mail-ballot request period to vote in the presidential primary election scheduled for March 23rd. The Democratic National Committee fully approved the Missouri Democratic Party’s plan for the Democratic presidential primary.

The Democratic presidential primary will be a hybrid election. It will offer Missouri Democrats an opportunity to cast their vote by mail or at an in-person voting site on March 23rd from 8 am until noon. Pending final availability, at least one in-person voting site will be in each county. Additional sites are planned in larger counties.

Missourians registered to vote by February 21st with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office will be eligible to vote in the Missouri Democratic presidential preference primary election as long as the voter is not registered as a Republican.

The mail-ballot request period will close on March 12th. Ballots must be returned to the Missouri Democratic Party by March 23rd at 10 a.m. Votes will be counted by March 25th, and an announcement will be made by March 28th.

Registered Missouri voters can request a ballot at request.mrgvote.com/missouri or by calling 855-433-8683.

In 2022, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a House Bill that eliminated Missouri’s state-run presidential preference primary election. It designated a party-run system for choosing presidential nominees.

None of the Democrats serving in the Missouri State House of Representatives or Senate at the time voted for the bill. Almost every Republican member supported the measure.

