Missouri Democratic Party chooses delegates for 2024 convention

The Missouri Democratic Party congratulates a diverse group of Congressional District and Party Leader and Elected Official (PLEO) delegates elected by their peers to represent Missouri at the Democratic National Convention. Over 600 Missourians participated in the delegate selection process. The party expresses its gratitude to the congressional, county committee, ward, and township leadership, staff, and volunteers for their work.
The Missouri Democratic Party will join the newly elected national delegation and state delegates in Columbia on June 22 for the State Convention. At this event, the remaining At-Large and Alternate Delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be elected.
PLEO Delegates Elected at MDP’s State Committee Meeting, May 18, 2024:
|Name
|Title
|Sam Page
|St. Louis County Executive
|Karla May
|State Senator, District 4
|Quinton Lucas
|Mayor of Kansas City
|Ashley Aune
|State Representative, District 14
|Tishaura Jones
|Mayor of St. Louis
|Keri Ingle
|State Representative, District 35
|Doug Beck
|State Senator, District 1
|Richard Brown
|State Representative, District 27
MDP’s Automatic Delegates to the Democratic National Convention:
|Name
|Title
|Russ Carnahan
|Party Chairman
|Congressman Emanuel Cleaver
|(MO-5)
|Yvonne Reeves-Chong
|Party Vice-Chair
|Congresswoman Cori Bush
|(MO-1)
|Freddy Doss
|Nanda Nunnelly
Congressional District Delegates Elected at Congressional District Meetings, May 2024:
Bolded are Biden Delegates, unbolded are Uncommitted Delegates
|Name
|Location
|Geneva Allen-Patterson
|Cape Girardeau
|Margaret Edwards
|Kirksville
|Linda Henry
|St. Louis
|Chade Shorten
|Kirksville
|Kenneth Bacchus
|Kansas City
|Sean Fauss
|St. Louis
|Larry Hightower
|Raymore
|Clem Smith
|St. Louis
|Sabrina Bonnette
|Ozark
|Harvey Ferdman
|Chesterfield
|Randy Hite
|Kansas City
|Kem Smith
|Florissant
|John Bowman
|Northwoods
|Brock Freeman
|Cape Girardeau
|Debbie Kitchen
|St. Louis
|Marsha Snodgrass
|Rolla
|Kevin Boydston
|Platte City
|Geoffrey Gerling
|Kansas City
|Marsha Lerenberg
|Kansas City
|Sarah Starnes
|Kansas City
|Laura Castaneda
|St Peters
|Susan Gibson
|Jefferson City
|Charles McDonald
|Kansas City
|Daniela Velasquez
|St. Louis
|Robert Cesario
|Rolla
|Rachel Gonzalez
|Independence
|Chuck McDonough
|Aurora
|Loree Voigt
|Belton
|Peter Coyne
|Kansas City
|Ryan Granger
|St. Louis
|Nelson Mitten
|Richmond Heights
|Kyle Yarber
|Sedalia
|Zackary Dunn
|Columbia
|Doug Greiner
|Springfield
|Austen Musil
|Springfield
|Michael Berg
|St. Louis
|Toni Easter
|St. Louis
|Paul Harper
|Columbia
|Sandra Nelson
|Camdenton
|Eram Mahmud
|Chesterfield
|Raychel Proudie
|Ferguson