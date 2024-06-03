Missouri Democratic Party chooses delegates for 2024 convention

June 3, 2024
Democratic Party
The Missouri Democratic Party congratulates a diverse group of Congressional District and Party Leader and Elected Official (PLEO) delegates elected by their peers to represent Missouri at the Democratic National Convention. Over 600 Missourians participated in the delegate selection process. The party expresses its gratitude to the congressional, county committee, ward, and township leadership, staff, and volunteers for their work.

The Missouri Democratic Party will join the newly elected national delegation and state delegates in Columbia on June 22 for the State Convention. At this event, the remaining At-Large and Alternate Delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be elected.

PLEO Delegates Elected at MDP’s State Committee Meeting, May 18, 2024:

NameTitle
Sam PageSt. Louis County Executive
Karla MayState Senator, District 4
Quinton LucasMayor of Kansas City
Ashley AuneState Representative, District 14
Tishaura JonesMayor of St. Louis
Keri IngleState Representative, District 35
Doug BeckState Senator, District 1
Richard BrownState Representative, District 27

MDP’s Automatic Delegates to the Democratic National Convention:

NameTitle
Russ CarnahanParty Chairman
Congressman Emanuel Cleaver(MO-5)
Yvonne Reeves-ChongParty Vice-Chair
Congresswoman Cori Bush(MO-1)
Freddy Doss
Nanda Nunnelly

Congressional District Delegates Elected at Congressional District Meetings, May 2024:

Bolded are Biden Delegates, unbolded are Uncommitted Delegates

NameLocation
Geneva Allen-PattersonCape Girardeau
Margaret EdwardsKirksville
Linda HenrySt. Louis
Chade ShortenKirksville
Kenneth BacchusKansas City
Sean FaussSt. Louis
Larry HightowerRaymore
Clem SmithSt. Louis
Sabrina BonnetteOzark
Harvey FerdmanChesterfield
Randy HiteKansas City
Kem SmithFlorissant
John BowmanNorthwoods
Brock FreemanCape Girardeau
Debbie KitchenSt. Louis
Marsha SnodgrassRolla
Kevin BoydstonPlatte City
Geoffrey GerlingKansas City
Marsha LerenbergKansas City
Sarah StarnesKansas City
Laura CastanedaSt Peters
Susan GibsonJefferson City
Charles McDonaldKansas City
Daniela VelasquezSt. Louis
Robert CesarioRolla
Rachel GonzalezIndependence
Chuck McDonoughAurora
Loree VoigtBelton
Peter CoyneKansas City
Ryan GrangerSt. Louis
Nelson MittenRichmond Heights
Kyle YarberSedalia
Zackary DunnColumbia
Doug GreinerSpringfield
Austen MusilSpringfield
Michael BergSt. Louis
Toni EasterSt. Louis
Paul HarperColumbia
Sandra NelsonCamdenton
Eram MahmudChesterfield
Raychel ProudieFerguson
