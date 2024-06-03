Missouri Democratic Party chooses delegates for 2024 convention

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Democratic Party congratulates a diverse group of Congressional District and Party Leader and Elected Official (PLEO) delegates elected by their peers to represent Missouri at the Democratic National Convention. Over 600 Missourians participated in the delegate selection process. The party expresses its gratitude to the congressional, county committee, ward, and township leadership, staff, and volunteers for their work.

The Missouri Democratic Party will join the newly elected national delegation and state delegates in Columbia on June 22 for the State Convention. At this event, the remaining At-Large and Alternate Delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be elected.

PLEO Delegates Elected at MDP’s State Committee Meeting, May 18, 2024:

Name Title Sam Page St. Louis County Executive Karla May State Senator, District 4 Quinton Lucas Mayor of Kansas City Ashley Aune State Representative, District 14 Tishaura Jones Mayor of St. Louis Keri Ingle State Representative, District 35 Doug Beck State Senator, District 1 Richard Brown State Representative, District 27

MDP’s Automatic Delegates to the Democratic National Convention:

Name Title Russ Carnahan Party Chairman Congressman Emanuel Cleaver (MO-5) Yvonne Reeves-Chong Party Vice-Chair Congresswoman Cori Bush (MO-1) Freddy Doss Nanda Nunnelly

Congressional District Delegates Elected at Congressional District Meetings, May 2024:

Bolded are Biden Delegates, unbolded are Uncommitted Delegates

Name Location Geneva Allen-Patterson Cape Girardeau Margaret Edwards Kirksville Linda Henry St. Louis Chade Shorten Kirksville Kenneth Bacchus Kansas City Sean Fauss St. Louis Larry Hightower Raymore Clem Smith St. Louis Sabrina Bonnette Ozark Harvey Ferdman Chesterfield Randy Hite Kansas City Kem Smith Florissant John Bowman Northwoods Brock Freeman Cape Girardeau Debbie Kitchen St. Louis Marsha Snodgrass Rolla Kevin Boydston Platte City Geoffrey Gerling Kansas City Marsha Lerenberg Kansas City Sarah Starnes Kansas City Laura Castaneda St Peters Susan Gibson Jefferson City Charles McDonald Kansas City Daniela Velasquez St. Louis Robert Cesario Rolla Rachel Gonzalez Independence Chuck McDonough Aurora Loree Voigt Belton Peter Coyne Kansas City Ryan Granger St. Louis Nelson Mitten Richmond Heights Kyle Yarber Sedalia Zackary Dunn Columbia Doug Greiner Springfield Austen Musil Springfield Michael Berg St. Louis Toni Easter St. Louis Paul Harper Columbia Sandra Nelson Camdenton Eram Mahmud Chesterfield Raychel Proudie Ferguson

