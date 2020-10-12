Missouri Days Virtual Marching Festival rolls out 2020 competition

Appearing a bit different this year, the 2020 Missouri Days Virtual Marching Festival begins today with 30 Missouri and Iowa High Schools competing and Trenton High School performing in exhibition. Schools have submitted video’s and have chosen to enter any of the four areas of competition or all four with classes determined by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

Beginning at 6 pm tonight, Monday, October 12, Class One schools will compete with the Parade competition followed by Indoor Auxiliary, Indoor Drum Line, and concluding with Field Show – much like the schedule used during regular band festivals. On Tuesday night, Class Two schools will be shown, Class Three on Wednesday, and both Class Four and Five on Thursday night. Online presentations will begin at 6 pm each evening. Adjudicators will be viewing the videos along with the public. Judges scores will be tabulated to determine 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each class per category with schools receiving written comments by the judges.

Viewers will have the opportunity to do their own judging and vote for a “Viewer’s Choice” in each class as well. People will simply go to the Facebook page “Missouri Days Marching Festival – 2020 Virtual Competition” and following the presentations, vote for their favorite performance.

Schools competing in order of competition from Class One are Fairfax, Green City, Leeton, Linn County, Milan, Moravia Iowa, Norborne, North Andrew, Princeton, Rock Port, Stewartsville, and Worth County. Class Two schools include Clark County, Gallatin, IKM-Manning Iowa, Maysville, Mid-Buchanan, Scotland County, South Calloway, and Tipton.

Representing Class Three are Hermann, Maryville, Southern Boone, and Trenton in exhibition. Class Four schools are Centralia, Helias of Jefferson City, Oak Grove, Sullivan, and Winnetonka of Kansas City. Rounding out the field of competitors are North Kansas City and Poplar Bluff in Class Five.

Video presentations by the schools will be posted at 5-minute intervals with voting for the “Viewers Choice” closing at 6 pm on Friday night, October 16th.

Making the very important decisions as 2020 Judges/Adjudicators are Dr. Curran Prendergast of Truman State University, Bob Cochran- retired band director of 35 years from Raytown, Daniel DeClue of the North Harrison School District, Dr. Tracy Thomas of Troy, Missouri, Carson Reidel of Maryville and Kallie Johnson Baker of Macon and formerly of Trenton. Each have extensive training and experience in the musical field and previous experience as an official judge/adjudicator.

Awards will be announced on Saturday night at 6 pm with both the “Viewers Choice” and each Class competitions culminating with the Buddy & Karla Hannaford Sweepstakes Award at overall top performance.

Photo by Katrina Berban on Unsplash

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares