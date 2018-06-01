Missouri Day Festival to be topic of Trenton Chamber of Commerce meeting

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a community meeting this month to discuss the possibility of adding new activities to the Missouri Day Festival.

Representatives from businesses and organizations as well as community members are invited to attend the meeting at the Chamber Office in Trenton the evening of June 12th at 5:15.

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Director Debbie Carman says it takes a whole community to hold the Missouri Day Festival and keep it exciting persons want to continue to attend.

