Missouri Days Marching Festival brings bands to Trenton on October 19

The Missouri Days Marching Festival will take place on October 19, 2024, in Trenton, Missouri, offering a full day of high school marching band performances.

The festival will feature a range of competitions, including a parade, indoor guard, indoor percussion, and a field show, attracting bands from across the region. The event promises a vibrant showcase of musical talent and friendly competition for participants and music lovers alike.

Below are the detailed schedules for each event.

Parade Competition (Downtown Trenton)

The festival begins with a one-mile parade starting at the newly renovated North Central Missouri College campus, passing through Trenton’s historic downtown, and ending near Trenton High School.

Start Time Class School 8:30 a.m. Exhibition Trenton Class 1 Grundy R-V (Galt) Polo King City Adair Co. (Novinger) Worth Co. (Grant City) Princeton Leeton North Andrew (Rosendale) Green City North Harrison (Eagleville) Class 2 Milan Putnam Co. (Unionville) Brookfield Sweet Springs Penney (Hamilton) Scotland Co. (Memphis) Carrollton Class 3 Richmond Macon Class 4 Kirksville Oak Grove Savannah Lafayette (St. Joseph)

Field Show Competition (C.F. Russell Stadium)

Following the morning parade, the field show competition will be held at C.F. Russell Stadium. Bands will be judged on music performance, marching and maneuvering, general effect, and field auxiliary. The stadium’s covered seating provides a comfortable viewing experience for guests.

Class School Time Class 1 Albany 2:30 p.m. North Harrison (Eagleville) 2:45 p.m. Class 2 Marceline 3:00 p.m. Lone Jack 3:15 p.m. Sweet Springs 3:30 p.m. Penney (Hamilton) 3:45 p.m. Carrollton 4:00 p.m. Putnam Co. (Unionville) 4:15 p.m. Scotland Co. (Memphis) 4:30 p.m. Class 3 Richmond 4:45 p.m. Macon 5:00 p.m. Class 4 Van Horn (Independence) 5:15 p.m. Oak Grove 5:30 p.m. Savannah 5:45 p.m. Lafayette (St. Joseph) 6:00 p.m. Kirksville 6:15 p.m. Class 5 Park Hill South (Riverside) 6:30 p.m. North Kansas City 6:45 p.m. Winnetonka (NKC) 7:00 p.m. Exhibition Trenton 7:15 p.m. Awards 7:30 p.m.

Indoor Guard Competition (Trenton High School Gym)

The indoor guard competition will take place at the Trenton High School gym. A scheduled warm-up gym is available before each ensemble’s performance. Bands will be able to move from the practice to the performance area via a connecting corridor.

Class School Time Class 1 Polo 10:30 a.m. Worth Co. (Grant City) 10:38 a.m. Leeton 10:46 a.m. Green City 10:54 a.m. Class 2 Milan 11:02 a.m. Putnam Co. (Unionville) 11:10 a.m. Scotland Co. (Memphis) 11:18 a.m. Penney (Hamilton) 11:26 a.m. Carrollton 11:34 a.m. Class 3 Trenton (Exhibition Only) 11:42 a.m. BREAK Class 4 Van Horn (Independence) 12:06 p.m. Oak Grove 12:14 p.m. Lafayette (St. Joseph) 12:22 p.m. Savannah 12:30 p.m. Kirksville 12:38 p.m. Class 5 North Kansas City 12:46 p.m. Winnetonka (NKC) 12:54 p.m.

Indoor Percussion Competition (Trenton High School Gym)

The indoor percussion competition will also take place at the Trenton High School gym. Similar to the indoor guard event, warm-up facilities will be available before performances.

Class School Time Class 1 Princeton 12:58 p.m. Worth Co. (Grant City) 1:06 p.m. North Andrew (Rosendale) 1:14 p.m. Leeton 1:22 p.m. Moravia 1:30 p.m. North Harrison (Eagleville) 1:38 p.m. Class 2 Putnam Co. (Unionville) 1:46 p.m. Sweet Springs 1:54 p.m. Carrollton 2:02 p.m. Scotland Co. (Memphis) 2:10 p.m. Penney (Hamilton) 2:18 p.m. Class 3 Richmond 2:26 p.m. Macon 2:34 p.m. Trenton (Exhibition Only) 2:42 p.m. Class 4 Van Horn (Independence) 2:50 p.m. Oak Grove 2:58 p.m. Lafayette (St. Joseph) 3:06 p.m. Savannah 3:14 p.m. Kirksville 3:22 p.m. Class 5 Winnetonka (NKC) 3:30 p.m.

Awards Ceremony (C.F. Russell Stadium)

The festival will wrap up with an awards ceremony under the lights at C.F. Russell Stadium. Trophies will be presented to the top three bands of each class in their respective events, along with a best-in-class field auxiliary award. The prestigious Hannaford Sweepstakes Trophy will be awarded to the band with the highest cumulative score across all events throughout the day.

