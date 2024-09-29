Missouri Days Marching Festival brings bands to Trenton on October 19

Missouri Marching Festival Graphic 2021
The Missouri Days Marching Festival will take place on October 19, 2024, in Trenton, Missouri, offering a full day of high school marching band performances.

The festival will feature a range of competitions, including a parade, indoor guard, indoor percussion, and a field show, attracting bands from across the region. The event promises a vibrant showcase of musical talent and friendly competition for participants and music lovers alike.

Below are the detailed schedules for each event.

Parade Competition (Downtown Trenton)

The festival begins with a one-mile parade starting at the newly renovated North Central Missouri College campus, passing through Trenton’s historic downtown, and ending near Trenton High School.

Start TimeClassSchool
8:30 a.m.ExhibitionTrenton
Class 1Grundy R-V (Galt)
Polo
King City
Adair Co. (Novinger)
Worth Co. (Grant City)
Princeton
Leeton
North Andrew (Rosendale)
Green City
North Harrison (Eagleville)
Class 2Milan
Putnam Co. (Unionville)
Brookfield
Sweet Springs
Penney (Hamilton)
Scotland Co. (Memphis)
Carrollton
Class 3Richmond
Macon
Class 4Kirksville
Oak Grove
Savannah
Lafayette (St. Joseph)

Field Show Competition (C.F. Russell Stadium)

Following the morning parade, the field show competition will be held at C.F. Russell Stadium. Bands will be judged on music performance, marching and maneuvering, general effect, and field auxiliary. The stadium’s covered seating provides a comfortable viewing experience for guests.

ClassSchoolTime
Class 1Albany2:30 p.m.
North Harrison (Eagleville)2:45 p.m.
Class 2Marceline3:00 p.m.
Lone Jack3:15 p.m.
Sweet Springs3:30 p.m.
Penney (Hamilton)3:45 p.m.
Carrollton4:00 p.m.
Putnam Co. (Unionville)4:15 p.m.
Scotland Co. (Memphis)4:30 p.m.
Class 3Richmond4:45 p.m.
Macon5:00 p.m.
Class 4Van Horn (Independence)5:15 p.m.
Oak Grove5:30 p.m.
Savannah5:45 p.m.
Lafayette (St. Joseph)6:00 p.m.
Kirksville6:15 p.m.
Class 5Park Hill South (Riverside)6:30 p.m.
North Kansas City6:45 p.m.
Winnetonka (NKC)7:00 p.m.
ExhibitionTrenton7:15 p.m.
Awards7:30 p.m.

Indoor Guard Competition (Trenton High School Gym)

The indoor guard competition will take place at the Trenton High School gym. A scheduled warm-up gym is available before each ensemble’s performance. Bands will be able to move from the practice to the performance area via a connecting corridor.

ClassSchoolTime
Class 1Polo10:30 a.m.
Worth Co. (Grant City)10:38 a.m.
Leeton10:46 a.m.
Green City10:54 a.m.
Class 2Milan11:02 a.m.
Putnam Co. (Unionville)11:10 a.m.
Scotland Co. (Memphis)11:18 a.m.
Penney (Hamilton)11:26 a.m.
Carrollton11:34 a.m.
Class 3Trenton (Exhibition Only)11:42 a.m.
BREAK
Class 4Van Horn (Independence)12:06 p.m.
Oak Grove12:14 p.m.
Lafayette (St. Joseph)12:22 p.m.
Savannah12:30 p.m.
Kirksville12:38 p.m.
Class 5North Kansas City12:46 p.m.
Winnetonka (NKC)12:54 p.m.

Indoor Percussion Competition (Trenton High School Gym)

The indoor percussion competition will also take place at the Trenton High School gym. Similar to the indoor guard event, warm-up facilities will be available before performances.

ClassSchoolTime
Class 1Princeton12:58 p.m.
Worth Co. (Grant City)1:06 p.m.
North Andrew (Rosendale)1:14 p.m.
Leeton1:22 p.m.
Moravia1:30 p.m.
North Harrison (Eagleville)1:38 p.m.
Class 2Putnam Co. (Unionville)1:46 p.m.
Sweet Springs1:54 p.m.
Carrollton2:02 p.m.
Scotland Co. (Memphis)2:10 p.m.
Penney (Hamilton)2:18 p.m.
Class 3Richmond2:26 p.m.
Macon2:34 p.m.
Trenton (Exhibition Only)2:42 p.m.
Class 4Van Horn (Independence)2:50 p.m.
Oak Grove2:58 p.m.
Lafayette (St. Joseph)3:06 p.m.
Savannah3:14 p.m.
Kirksville3:22 p.m.
Class 5Winnetonka (NKC)3:30 p.m.

Awards Ceremony (C.F. Russell Stadium)

The festival will wrap up with an awards ceremony under the lights at C.F. Russell Stadium. Trophies will be presented to the top three bands of each class in their respective events, along with a best-in-class field auxiliary award. The prestigious Hannaford Sweepstakes Trophy will be awarded to the band with the highest cumulative score across all events throughout the day.

