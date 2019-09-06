Missouri Day parade theme for 2019 is “Missouri Day Embraces the Past, Looks to the Future”

The 35th Annual Missouri Day Festival Parade next month will be sponsored by the Trenton Rotary Club with a parade theme of “Missouri Day Embraces the Past, Looks to the Future.” The October 19th parade will again feature marching bands, floats, antique cars and tractors, equestrian units and special guests.

Prize money will be awarded in 10 categories including Spirit of Missouri Days, Best Business Entry, Best Organizational Entry, Best Religious Entry, Best Youth Entry, Best Car or Truck Pre 1960 and Best Car or Truck Post 1960, Best Equestrian Entry and Best Tractor Entry. The grand prize of $200 will be awarded to the Spirit of Missouri Days. Additional prize money will range from $100 to $50 for the remaining classes and one entry may win more than one category.

As in the past, the Missouri Day parade will line up on Crowder Road and the adjoining streets. Starting at 8:30 am, it will travel down Main to 9th Street and then conclude at Eastside Park. Marching Bands will exit the parade route at Normal Street to begin additional competitions at Trenton High School and CF Russell Stadium.

