Missouri Day officials announce parade winners

Winners have been announced from the Missouri Day Parade.

Doodlebug Day Care of Trenton was the overall winner and named the Spirit of Missouri. The daycare was also named Best Business Entry. Doodlebug Day Care is owned by Randy and Marcia Schroder.

The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group was named Spirit of Missouri Runner-Up and Best Organizational Entry. Best Religious Entry went to Liberty Baptist Church. Best Equestrian Entry went to Step ’Em Up Harness Club of Amity owned by Kim Haynes. Best Car or Truck Pre-1960 went to Tom Eads with his 1929 Model A Ford Coupe.

There were 71 parade entries as well as 17 school bands as part of the Trenton Marching Festival. Parade winners can pick up their prize money at the Republican Times on Monday.

