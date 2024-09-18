Missouri Day Festival Parade registration is now open

The Trenton Rotary Club is now accepting entries for the annual parade that will travel along Main and East 9th Streets in Trenton on Saturday, October 19th. This year’s theme for the parade is “Let Freedom Ring.”

There is no charge for entries unless they represent a political candidate, issue, or theme. In those cases, the cost is $25. Checks can be made payable to the Trenton Rotary Club at post office box 254 in Trenton.

Entry forms are available online. There are ten parade categories: business float, organization float, overall youth, religious, tractors, best car or truck before 1960, best car or truck after 1960, equestrian, political, and an option for entries that do not wish to be judged.

The two-page entry form requests a name, street address, phone number, and email. There is also space to include a detailed description of the entry, including names of participants or other information that will be helpful for KTTN parade announcers during the broadcast along the parade route. The parade will be broadcast on KTTN FM 92.3 and on our live internet stream, available on the KTTN website.

Rotary Club representative Steve Taylor can be reached at 660-654-0069 for email or call by Wednesday, October 16th to provide entries with their lineup location. The parade will begin at 8:30 AM on October 19th from Main and Crowder Road in Trenton.

