Missouri Day Festival in Trenton to be presented as virtual event

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to not hold this year’s Missouri Day Festival in person as planned October 16th and 17th due to increased concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following in the lead of the Missouri Day Marching Festival going virtual, the Missouri Day Festival Committee is working to put together an online promotion option for vendors. Each vendor is to be contacted directly.

The Missouri Day yard decorating contest sponsored by Citizens Bank and window decorating contest sponsored by Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri will go ahead as planned as well as the Elks Car Show and other activities that traditionally go along with Missouri Day celebrations.

