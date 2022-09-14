Missouri Day Festival Decorating Contest announced

Local News September 14, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Missouri Day Festival
Decorating contests will be held as part of the Missouri Day Festival next month. Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri sponsors a window decorating contest, and Citizens Bank and Trust sponsors a yard and porch decorating contest.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate in the window decorating contest. Painted and classic decorations are eligible. Cash prizes will be awarded with first place receiving $100 and second place $50.

There are business and residential categories for the yard and porch decorating contest. First prize will be $50 and second prize $25.

Awards will be presented during the Missouri Day Opening Ceremony at the First Baptist Church of Trenton on October 13th.

The deadline to enter the contests is October 7th at 5 o’clock in the evening. Contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324 to enter.

The Missouri Day Festival will be on October 14th and 15th.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

