Missouri Day Festival Decorating Contest announced

Decorating contests will be held as part of the Missouri Day Festival next month. Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri sponsors a window decorating contest, and Citizens Bank and Trust sponsors a yard and porch decorating contest.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate in the window decorating contest. Painted and classic decorations are eligible. Cash prizes will be awarded with first place receiving $100 and second place $50.

There are business and residential categories for the yard and porch decorating contest. First prize will be $50 and second prize $25.

Awards will be presented during the Missouri Day Opening Ceremony at the First Baptist Church of Trenton on October 13th.

The deadline to enter the contests is October 7th at 5 o’clock in the evening. Contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324 to enter.

The Missouri Day Festival will be on October 14th and 15th.