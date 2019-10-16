Missouri Day Festival 2019: Everything you need to know if you are attending the event

Get This Complete Missouri Day Printable Schedule with Dates and Times of Activites



Missouri Day Opening Ceremonies and Soup Supper

The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will host a soup supper to raise money for its Good Samaritan Fund.

Dockery Chapel United Methodist Church Pastor Jim King says the meal will be served at the First Baptist Church of Trenton on the evening of October 17th from 5 to 7 o’clock. Attendees can pay and eat what they want for chili and vegetable beef soup. There will also be a relish tray, nachos with cheese, and desserts. Proceeds from the supper will go toward helping residents pay for utilities.

The Missouri Day Opening Ceremony will follow the supper at the First Baptist Church at 7 o’clock. There will also be a church service at the Missouri Day Festival.

First Baptist Church Pastor Andrew Bertram will speak at the service at the Trenton Rock Barn Pavilion on the morning of October 20th at 9:30.

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman says the church service is open to all.

Missouri Day Parade

Entries are still being accepted for the Trenton Rotary Club-sponsored Missouri Day Parade the morning of October 19th at 8:30.

Steering Committee member Brian Upton says entries can depict the theme “Embrace the Past, Look to the Future” by highlighting the history, showing the present, and looking to the future.

About $1,000 in prize money will be awarded in 10 categories similar to past years. Spirit of Missouri Days best float first place will be a $200 cash prize, and second place will be $100. One hundred dollars each will be awarded for best business, organizational, religious, and youth entries. Fifty dollars each will be given for best equestrian, car or truck pre and post 1960, and tractor entries. Upton notes sponsors help with funding prize money with judging taking place during the parade.

Entries will line up starting at Main Street and Crowder Road on October 19th and go down Crowder. No parking will be allowed on Crowder that morning. Numbers for line up will be released to entrants via email as early as Wednesday.

The Cox Family will be the Grand Marshals and lead the parade following the same route as last year. Steering Committee member Steve Taylor says that route starts at Main and Crowder in front of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library, goes down Ninth Street, and ends at Bulldog Avenue.

School bands participating in the Trenton Marching Festival will turn on Normal Street toward Trenton High School.

Steering Committee member Savannah Fogle notes Miss Missouri Simone Esters and other area royalty will be in the parade, including Trenton High School Homecoming royalty, the Livingston County Fair Queen, and Sullivan County Fair royalty.

Entrants are asked to not throw candy from floats or vehicles for safety, but walkers alongside entries can hand out candy and materials.

Entries will be accepted as late as Friday night. A parade registration form can be found HERE. Upton says there is no cost to enter, but entrants can make a suggested donation of $20, which the Rotary Club will for projects in the community.

Past donations have helped the Rotary Club purchase handicapped playground equipment, donate to the turf project at C. F. Russell Stadium, and donate to Bright Futures Trenton. Political entries cost $25. Checks can be given to Trenton Rotary Club member on October 19th or mailed to Post Office Box 254 in Trenton.

Questions about Missouri Day Parade registration can be directed to Steve Taylor at 660-654-0069.

Transportation and Shuttle Service

Traffic control and a shuttle bus will be provided at the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton at the Trenton Rock Barn area on October 18th through 20th.

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman says members of the Christian Motorcycle Association have volunteered to help control traffic at the Oklahoma Avenue entrance.

The First Baptist Church will provide a shuttle bus on Saturday with those attending able to park in the First Baptist Church parking lot. The shuttle will transport attendees to the festival throughout the day.

Missouri Day Activities

A variety of activities are planned for the 35th Annual Missouri Day Festival in Trenton October 18th through 20th.

Among the activities is Paint for a Cause with spokesman Dan Maxey indicating Trenton will receive one of 15 sections of a 12 by 30-foot mural to commemorate Missouri’s Bicentennial in 2021.

The sections will be put together and hang in the Truman Building in Jefferson City. Individuals can paint a two-inch triangle at The Space in Downtown Trenton for free that Friday from 8 to 5 o’clock, Saturday from 7 to 5 o’clock, and Sunday from 8 to 5 o’clock. The area will be closed during the Missouri Day Parade that Saturday morning which starts at 8:30. The artists will be on-site all three days to answer questions, visit, and help participants.

Another activity will be the Missouri Day Car Show at the Trenton Elks Lodge on October 20th to support the Elks as well as pay for prizes. Vehicles can register in various classes from 8 o’clock to 11:30 with an entry fee of $20.00 per vehicle. Entrants will vote on the winners. Vehicles will be on display on the street and in the parking lot behind the Trenton City Hall, rain or shine. The first 50 entrants will receive t-shirts with additional t-shirts for sale.

Vince Neal with the Trenton Elks suggests the best time for the public to view the vehicles is around 10:30 or 11 o’clock. He notes the public can also view the vehicles in the afternoon. There will also be food served on the porch of the Elks Lodge.

Contact Vince Neal for more information on the Missouri Day Car Show at 660-635-0479 or Harry Kately at 660-654-2449.

Another activity festival-goers can partake of is the Trenton Masonic Lodge’s breakfast on the morning of October 19th. Food will be served from 6 to 11 o’clock.

Children can see and pet a variety of animals during the FFA Petting Zoo at the Rock Barn Pavilion that day from 9 o’clock to noon.

Former Chillicothe resident Steve Fuller and his Dixie Union Band will play mainly country music for a dance at the North 65 Center the night of October 19th to benefit the senior center. Spokesperson Karen Otto says doors will open that evening at 6 o’clock with the dance from 7 to 10 o’clock. Admission will cost $8.00 for adults and $3.00 for children 12 and younger.

There will also be concessions as well as a 50/50 drawing and raffle drawings at the North 65 Center on October 19th. The raffle will include several gift certificates and a car cleaning service from Barnes-Baker Automotive. Raffle tickets will cost $1.00 for one or $5.00 for six.

Mic-O-Say Dancers will perform Native American-type dances at the west end of the fairgrounds the afternoon of October 20th at 1 o’clock. The performance will include Boy Scouts from multiple counties.

Vendors, Vendors, and MORE Vendors

What would the 35th Annual Missouri Day Festival be without vendors? We can tell you without a doubt that the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has you covered with just about every imaginable vendor you can think of.

Chamber President Debbie Carman expects at least 130 vendors including 18 food vendors. Vendors may start setting up as soon as October 16th and will be open October 18th from noon to 8 o’clock, October 19th from 9 to 8 o’clock, and October 20th from 10 to 3 o’clock.

A current list of Missouri Day Festival vendors for 2019

Carman notes the chamber is still accepting applications, so be sure and contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce for more information at 660-359-4324. There is still time to get yourself a spot as a vendor at the festival.

