Missouri Dairy Scholars Scholarship Program to offer $5,000 scholarship

The Missouri Department of Agriculture reports the Missouri Dairy Scholars Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.

The program provides a $5,000 scholarship to assist with educational expenses at a two- or four-year college or university in Missouri for eligible students in an agricultural-related degree program who make a commitment to work in the agriculture industry in Missouri.

The application deadline for the 2018-2019 academic year is September 14, 2018. To view the guidelines and application, please visit THIS LINK.

Please direct any questions to the Dairy Scholars Program, P.O. Box 630, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102; [email protected]; 573-751-2129.

A direct link to the guidelines for the program is available HERE, while a direct link to the application is available at THIS LINK.

Like this: Like Loading...