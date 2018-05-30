Audio: Missouri crop progress report for week of May, 28, 2018

Warmer temperatures for the week allowed planting to progress. Below average precipitation resulted in lower pond levels and soil moisture.

Temperatures last week averaged 75.1 degrees, 8.4 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.06 inches statewide, 0.09 inches below normal. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 27, 2018. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 8 percent very short, 23 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 8 percent very short, 25 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus.

Corn emerged progressed to 91 percent, 7 percentage points ahead of the previous week. Corn condition was rated at 4 percent poor, 26 percent fair, 61 percent good, and 9 percent excellent. Soybean planting was 77 percent complete, with 52 percent emerged. Cotton planting progressed to 98 percent, 10 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average. Rice emerged progressed to 83 percent, 8 percentage points ahead of the previous week, but 3 percentage points behind the 5-year average. Sorghum planted is at 71 percent, 22 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 2 percent headed.

Winter wheat headed is at 95 percent, 5 percentage points behind last year. Winter wheat condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 8 percent poor, 40 percent fair, 44 percent good, and 5 percent excellent.

Alfalfa first cutting progressed to 57 percent, 12 percentage points ahead of the previous year, and 22 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average. Other hay first cutting progressed to 29 percent, 8 percentage points ahead of the previous year, and 12 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average.

