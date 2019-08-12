Missouri crop production report for the week of August 12, 2019

Corn: Planted area is estimated at 3.25 million acres, down 7 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 3.6 million acres, is down 8 percent from 2018. Based on August 1 conditions, the Missouri corn yield is forecast at 160 bushels per acre, up 20 bushels from 2018. Production is forecast at 490 million bushels, 5 percent above last year’s production.

Soybeans: Planted area is estimated at 5.10 million acres, down 13 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 5.03 million acres, is down 13 percent from 2018. Based on August 1 conditions, the Missouri soybean yield is forecast at 45 bushels per acre, unchanged from 2018. Production is forecast at 226 million bushels, down 13 percent from 2018.

Winter wheat: Harvested area in 2019 is forecast at 470,000 acres, down 10 percent from the previous year. The winter wheat yield is forecast at 60 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from 2018. Production is forecast at 28.2 million bushels, down 8 percent from the previous year.

Cotton: Planted area is estimated at 380,000 acres, up 17 percent from 2018. Harvested area, forecast at 368,000 acres, up 14 percent from last year. The cotton yield is forecast at 1,239 pounds per acre, down 134 pounds from 2018. Production is forecast at 950,000 bales (480-pound), up 3 percent from the previous year.

Rice: Planted area, estimated at 193,000 acres, is down 14 percent from 2018. Harvested area is forecast at 188,000 acres, down 15 percent from last year. Based on August 1 conditions, the Missouri rice yield is forecast at 7,300 pounds per acre, down 470 pounds per acre from 2018. Production is forecast at 13.7 million cwt, down 20 percent from last year.