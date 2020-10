Missouri’s corn harvest is behind the five year average of more than 50%. As of Sunday, 31% of Missouri corn was harvested. More than 60% is in good condition, 17% is excellent.

Soybean harvest is six-percent complete as of Sunday, also below the five-year average.

Cotton harvest is eight percent complete while 56% of rice is harvested, both also behind average.

Eight percent of Missouri’s winter wheat was planted, compared to 12 percent on average.

