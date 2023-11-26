Missouri correctional officer arrested for attempt to smuggle over 100 grams of methamphetamine into prison

State News November 26, 2023November 26, 2023 Digital Correspondent
South Central Corrections Center news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
Trishana Barton booking photo
Trishana Barton

Authorities have arrested Trishana Barton, a correctional officer at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, on charges of trafficking drugs and delivering a controlled substance within a jail facility. Investigators report that Barton smuggled drugs into the prison using counterfeit 7-Up cans intended for an inmate. 

A sergeant at the correctional center discovered the cans, which were found to contain over 100 grams of methamphetamine, as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab. The discovery has raised concerns about the safety and security within the facility.

Elise Green, a relative of a current inmate, expressed her concerns about the pervasive drug problem at the South Central Correctional Center. “It’s not safe there, with drugs and gangs prevalent,” Green stated. She recounted her recent visit to the facility, highlighting security lapses, such as a malfunctioning metal detector and a lack of thorough checks on administrative staff.

The Missouri Department of Corrections, in response to the incident, stated, “We aren’t at liberty to comment on personnel matters.”

Post Views: 762
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.