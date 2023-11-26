Missouri correctional officer arrested for attempt to smuggle over 100 grams of methamphetamine into prison

Authorities have arrested Trishana Barton, a correctional officer at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, on charges of trafficking drugs and delivering a controlled substance within a jail facility. Investigators report that Barton smuggled drugs into the prison using counterfeit 7-Up cans intended for an inmate.

A sergeant at the correctional center discovered the cans, which were found to contain over 100 grams of methamphetamine, as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab. The discovery has raised concerns about the safety and security within the facility.

Elise Green, a relative of a current inmate, expressed her concerns about the pervasive drug problem at the South Central Correctional Center. “It’s not safe there, with drugs and gangs prevalent,” Green stated. She recounted her recent visit to the facility, highlighting security lapses, such as a malfunctioning metal detector and a lack of thorough checks on administrative staff.

The Missouri Department of Corrections, in response to the incident, stated, “We aren’t at liberty to comment on personnel matters.”